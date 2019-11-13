Letterkenny company raise funds for cancer patient

A Letterkenny tattoo studio is raising money for a child with a rare cancer condition.

LK INK are offering tattoos and piercings at a reduced price for four days this month.

Their efforts began yesterday, Tuesday November 12, and will continue today, November 13, as well as on Thursday and Friday, November 14 and 15. They will be offering a small tattoo (2x2 inches) and a piercing for €50.

Anyone who does not wish to get a piercing but want to avail of the offer can get a medium tattoo instead.

Money raised will go to fund treatment for 10-year-old Zuzia Wincek, who, two months ago, was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma.

This is a very rare type of cancerous tumour that grows in the bones or the soft tissue around the bones, such as cartilage or the nerves. It usually affects people from the ages of 10 to 20 and has a high rate of being cured.

This is not the first time the studio has done a fundraiser this year. Between May 1 and 3 the studio helped raise money for Frank, a 9-month old who has been diagnosed with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy and needed treatment in Bangkok.

On that occasion they raised over €4,000.

Details of that fundraising was shared online and seen by Zuzia’s mother, who then reached out asking the Godlewscy family from LK INK to help.

When Magda Godlewska from LK INK was contacted by Zuzia’s mother asking for help, she simply couldn’t refuse.

“We understand how difficult it is for parents to cope with their child dealing with things like this and to collect the required funds. Since we are in a position to help and are able to get the funds, we want to help her and her family,” she said.

LK INK Tattoo Studio say the amount of money raised depends on their customers.

Zuzia is after her second cycle of chemotherapy, but she is still waiting for long-term treatment.

She is also waiting for a trip to Warsaw for consultations before her operation. All donations will be given to the foundation that will fund Zuzia’s treatment there.

“The fundraiser is asking for 30,000zl (around €7,000) so we are of course aiming to be able to provide as much of that as possible,” Magda said.

People can donate directly through the following link https://zrzutka.pl/kx4bzd