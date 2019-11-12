Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, November 12



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Kathleen Lally, (nee McGinty,) 67 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Kathleen Lally,

(née McGinty,) 67 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at her home today Tuesday November 12.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, November 14 at 10.30am

for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward,

Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.



Martin Gillen, Gweedore Road, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Martin Gillen, Gweedore Road, Dungloe.

Remains will repose at his home.

Entrance to house via Fairhill.

Rosary both nights at 9pm

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, November 14 in St. Crona's Church, Dungloe,

at 11 am.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Billy McGonagle, Balleighan East, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community hospital of Billy McGonagle, Balleighan East, Greencastle.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Wednesday, November 13 at 1.15pm for 2pm. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director – (087) 2498407



Brigid Quinn, Kingarrow, Fintown

The death has occurred of Brigid Quinn, Kingarrow, Fintown. Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock tomorrow, Wednesday in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Rosary tonight at 9 o'clock. Family time from after the Rosary until 10 o'clock and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Brindley Manor Nursing Home, c/o any family member. Shuttle bus to and from the wake house.



Kathleen Olive Lewtas, The Lodge,Carrigans

The peaceful death has taken place at her home,The Lodge,Carrigans of Kathleen Olive Lewtas (aged 102 years).

Reposing at her home today, Tuesday, until 10pm.

Funeral Service tomorrow, Wedneday at 12 noon in the Church of St. Fiach, Carrigans followed by private cremation

Enquiries to McElwee funeral directors, Milford.



Sadie McCracken, Castlereagh, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Sadie McCracken, Castlereagh, Bruckless. Remains reposing at her late residence tonight, Tuesday until 9pm.

Removal tomorrow, Wednesday at 12.30pm to St Peter’s Parish Church, Killaghtee, for Service at 1pm with committal afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Kathleen Doherty (née Durning) formerly of Horn Head, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Kathleen Doherty née Durning formerly of Horn Head, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral from her the home of her daughter at 33 Elm Grove, Derry tomorrow, Wednesday, November 13 at 9.20am going to the Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, Derry for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the city Cemetery.

Violet Gallagher, Kinnalargy, Downings

The death has taken place at Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Violet Gallagher, Kinnalargy, Downings.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there tomorrow, Wednesday, November 13, going to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.



