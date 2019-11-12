Thugs attack GoSafe van , in Newtowncunningham

A speed camera operator had a frightening experience last Friday when thugs smashed one of his van windows just after 5.10pm on Friday last, November 8

According to a garda spokesperson the GoSafe van was parked at Moyle, Newtowncunningham when the operator could hear shouting outside the van.

"He was in the back of the van operating the checks. He heard a smash and when he looked out he seen a white VW Golf, an older style model, and it left in the direction of Newtowncunningham.

"He discovered that the driver’s side window had been smashed. We are appealing to anyone who was on that road at the time and who may have seen the car in question or the occupants at the roadside to give us a ring in Letterkenny on (074) 9167100."