136 people attend emergency department in 24 hours

Letterkenny University has been experiencing extremely high attendance at its emergency department in recent days which has led to deferments of a number of procedures.

The HSE says the hospital has been extremely busy this week and 136 people have attended the emergency department (ED) in the last 24 hours.

This is significantly higher than the average number of patients attending per day, the Saolta University Health Care Group said.

“The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge. The hospital has deferred a number of elective non-urgent procedures,” the hospital said.

“Hospital management apologises for the inconvenience and distress that these delays cause patients and their families. The hospital prioritises those in most need of care and this may lead to delays for less urgent patients.

“We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

“We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times currently. We would like to thank our staff who are working extremely hard at this time.”