NEWS
Council gritters in action tonight
Tuesday November 12
Donegal County Council's gritters will be out tonight
A number of Donegal routes are to be gritted from 9p tonight, Tuesday, November 12
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
04: Inishowen South
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
18: Donegal South
LT: Letterkenny Town
You can check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes.
Assume that no road is ice free.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on