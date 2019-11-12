NEWS

Council gritters in action tonight

Tuesday November 12

Donegal County Council's gritters will be out tonight

A number of Donegal routes are to be gritted from 9p tonight, Tuesday, November 12

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
04: Inishowen South
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
18: Donegal South
LT: Letterkenny Town

You can check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes.

Assume that no road is ice free.