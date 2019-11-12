Positive news for residents at Clós Naomh Conaill in Glenties

Councillors were told today that progress is being made in relation to finding a contractor to undertake work at Clós Naomh Conaill in Glenties.

Clós Naomh Conaill flooded twice during the month of September. A pump is on site. However, during the second spate of heavy rainfaill - the pump failed which led to serious flooding in the area.

Speaking at the Glenties Municipal Area in Glenties, area manager, Eamonn Brown, said he is hopeful that a contractor will soon be on site.

Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuic asked Mr Brown how long it would take to bring the work to completion.

Mr Brown said that the work will be weather dependent and it would be difficult to be time specific in relation to it.