Councillor Molloy raises issue of 'dangerous bend' outside Ardara at Glenties Municipal District meeting

Council to send safety engineer to location

A number of accidents have taken place at a 'dangerous bend' outside Ardara, according to Councillor Anthony Molloy. 

Speaking at the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr Molloy said that a number of accidents have occurred at the bend which is located beside the Men's Shed. 

He added that there are a number of bridges that also need repairing in the area. 

Area manager, Brendan McFadden said that the council will send a safety engineer to the area where the accidents are taking place in an effort to ascertain what is causing the accidents. 