Chairperson calls for full-time planner to be employed within the Glenties Municipal Area

The Chairperson of the Glenties Municipal District was told that there are no plans to have a full-time planner working in the Glenties Municipal District.

Councillor John Shéamuis Ó'Fearraigh said that a full-time planner should be located in each municipal district in the county.

He raised the issue at the Glenties Municipal District meeting which is being held in Dungloe today, Tuesday.

He said: "I am not happy with the current service. I would like to see a full-time planner here in Dungloe."

He said that he would be raising the issue with Donegal County Council.