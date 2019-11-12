Befriending volunteers needed across Donegal

Donegal Volunteer Centre is seeking new volunteer befrienders across Donegal due to the popularity of befriending as a means of social support.

Speaking at a recent event John Curran, of Donegal Volunteer Centre said: “Befrienders are a vital part of our volunteer community, they deliver key supports to older and disabled people across Donegal, we are looking for volunteers in the Rosses, Cloughaneely, Letterkenny, the Finn Valley, Donegal town and across Inishowen.”

Frances Browne of Alone explained: “The befrienders we recruit act as a vital social support to the clients. Befriending is a supported friendship which gives great joy to both the volunteers and the clients. We have volunteers and clients from all walks of life and match people based on their interests and geography.”

Volunteer befrienders usually give one or two hours per week and are fully vetted, trained and supported in the role.

Annemarie Shovlin, the befriending co-ordinator for Dungloe based Rosses CDP, highlighted the benefits to the volunteers stating that “everyone who engages with our service gets to know a neighbour and feels more engaged within the community. The reward for your hours is felt in the care you give and the friendship you receive”.

If you would like to find out more about befriending as a volunteering option call John or Eamonn on (074) 9126740 to book an appointment in your local area or visit www.volunteerdonegal.ie