Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, November 12



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Martin Gillen, Gweedore Road, Dungloe

- Billy McGonagle, Balleighan East, Greencastle

- Brigid Quinn, Kingarrow, Fintown

- Kathleen Olive Lewtas, the Lodge, Main Street, Corrigans

- Michael McLaughlin, Los Angeles, formerly Terrawee, Gleneely

- Billy Browne, Tir Chonaill Street, Donegal town

- Sadie Mc Cracken, Castlereagh, Bruckless

- Kathleen Doherty (née Durning), formerly of Horn Head, Dunfanaghy

- Violet Gallagher, Kinnalargy, Downings

- William Pollock, Knockagarron, Convoy

- Máire McBride, Carrickataskin, Gweedore

- Bridie Kelly, 5 Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny

Martin Gillen, Gweedore Road, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Martin Gillen, Gweedore Road, Dungloe.

Remains will repose at his home this morning, Tuesday, November 12.

Entrance to house via Fairhill.

Rosary on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 9pm

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, November 14, in St. Crona's Church, Dungloe,

at 11 am.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Billy McGonagle, Balleighan East, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community hospital of Billy McGonagle, Balleighan East, Greencastle.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Wednesday, November 13 at 1.15pm for 2pm. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director – (087) 2498407

Brigid Quinn, Kingarrow, Fintown

The death has occurred of Brigid Quinn, Kingarrow, Fintown. Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock tomorrow, Wednesday in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Rosary tonight at 9 o'clock. Family time from after the Rosary until 10 o'clock and on the morning of the funeral.



Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Brindley Manor Nursing Home, c/o any family member. Shuttle bus to and from the wake house.



Kathleen Olive Lewtas, The Lodge,Carrigans

The peaceful death has taken place at her home,The Lodge,Carrigans of Kathleen Olive Lewtas (aged 102 years).

Reposing at her home from 11am today Tuesday until 10pm.

Funeral Service tomorrow, Wedneday at 12 noon in the Church of St. Fiach, Carrigans followed by private cremation

Enquiries to McElwee funeral directors, Milford.



Michael McLaughlin, Los Angeles, formerly Terrawee, Gleneely

The death has taken place of Michael McLaughlin, Los Angeles, formerly of Terrawee, Gleneely.

Funeral Mass this afternoon, Tuesday, November 12 at 2pm in St. James’ Church, Redondo Beach, California.

Memorial Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, to be arranged at a later date.

Billy Browne, Tir Chonaill Street, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Billy Browne, Tir Chonaill Street, Donegal town. Reposing at the home of his late son, Noel, Legacurry, Donegal town, F94 YF44.

Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church, today, Tuesday 2pm followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, Donegal Branch, c/o George Irwin, funeral directors, or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Sadie McCracken, Castlereagh, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Sadie McCracken, Castlereagh, Bruckless. Remains reposing at her late residence today, Tuesday from 1pm to 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday at 12.30pm to St Peter’s Parish Church, Killaghtee, for Service at 1pm with committal afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Kathleen Doherty (née Durning) formerly of Horn Head, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Kathleen Doherty (née Durning) formerly of Horn Head, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral from her the home of her daughter at 33 Elm Grove, Derry tomorrow, Wednesday, November 13, at 9.20am going to the Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, Derry for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the city cemetery.

Violet Gallagher, Kinnalargy, Downings

The death has taken place at Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh, of Violet Gallagher, Kinnalargy, Downings.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there tomorrow, Wednesday, November 13, going to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

William Pollock, Knockagarron, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Pollock, Knockagarron, Convoy.

Reposing at the residence of his sister, Mrs Elsie Gilmore, Knochagarron. Funeral from there today, Tuesday at 1pm for service in St Ninian’s Church, Convoy, at 1.30pm and burial afterwards at Stranorlar Parish Church in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Máire McBride, Carrickataskin, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Máire McBride, Carrickataskin, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains will repose at her residence in Carrickataskin. Funeral Mass will take place today Tuesday, 11am at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Medical 2 ward, Letterkenny University Hospital.



Bridie Kelly, 5 Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Bridie Kelly, 5 Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 11am today, Tuesday, November 12, in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in the family plot at New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

