A wonderful singer who 'was an exceptional christian' is laid to rest

The death occurred at Áras Ghaoth Dobhair, Derrybeg on Tuesday, November 5 of Miss Bríd O’Brien, Glenhola.

She was born on February, 24 1933 and was one of eight children, born to the late Paddy Phaidí Bhig O’Brien, Glenhola and Meamha [née McGeever] who was originally from Meenacladdy.

Bríd was a lovely individual and was highly popular throughout the area. She was a talented singer and she often performed at the nearby St. Colmcille Church. A recording of her singing was played at the viewing of her remains. On a recent visit by singer, Daniel O’Donnell to Áras Ghaoth Dobhair she was honoured to sing a duet with him. She would also have performed at local events and functions in the area.

After the death of her parents she lived at the family home with her brother, Joe. They were both exceptionally Christians. Among the offertory gifts brought to the altar was a statue of Our Lady and the Infant Jesus. For many years her brother Joe served as sacristan at St. Colmcille Church, Cnoc Fola and was presented with a Benemerenti medal before he passed away.

Bríd was a very happy and proud woman when a lovely garden in his memory was officially opened beside St. Colmcille Church. Bríd was also an excellent knitter and she spent endless hours knitting jumpers, socks and other items sitting at the fire in her cosy kitchen. Among the gifts brought to the altar were her knitting needles and a ball of wool.

Her remains reposed at the Gaoth Dobhair Funeral Home at Derrybeg on Wednesday and Thursday. The removal took place to St. Colmcille Church, Cnoc Fola for the 7pm Mass on Thursday. Her con celebrated Requiem Mass was celebrated at 11.00am on Friday.

The main celebrant was Canon Michael Herrity, C.C., Cnoc Fola and he was assisted by: an Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair and by former curate of Cnoc Fola, Fr. Donnchadh Ó Baoighill, C.C., Fintown. The lessons were read by Nora Connolly [niece] and Martina Connolly [niece]. The gifts were brought to the altar by: Maureen Connaghan [niece in law], Sadie Cassidy [niece], Liam and Jack Hanlin [great grand nephews] and Róisín Hanlin [great grand niece]. The prayers of the faithful were read by: Michelle Hanlin [grand-niece] and Deirdre Dalton [niece]. The soloist was Mary Catterson. Bríd was laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Predeceased by her brother, Joe, and sisters, Mary McHugh [Cró na gCuig Fhia], Rosie Conaghan [Ballina, Falcarragh], Teresa O’Donnell [Glasgow], and Margaret McGarvey [Glasgow], she is survived by two sisters, Nellie Haughey, [Longford] and Madge O’Brien [Glasgow], nephews, nieces, family circle, relatives and friends.