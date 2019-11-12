Gaoth Dobhair poet launches new work at Oireachtas na Gaeilge

A new poetry book by the Gaoth Dobhair poet, Máire Dinny Wren was launched at this year’s Oireachtas na Samhna.

The book is titled ‘Tine Ghealáin’ was launched in the Citywest Hotel, Dublin and was officially launched by Áine Ní Ghlinn. The publishers were Éabhlóid and the artwork in the book is by Carrickfin based artist, Kim Sharkey. The following read poems from the book at the launch: Maireád Ní Ghallchóir, Agnes Ni Cholla, Kayla Reed, Máire Ní Dhonghaile and Sorcha Ní Cheallaigh

Máire Dinny Wren hails from Coshclady, Bunbeg. She writes poetry and short stories. Coiscéim published her first collection of poetry,” Ó Bhile go Bile”, in 2011. Éabhlóid published her collection of short stories, “Go mbeinnse choíche saor”, in 2016. Her work has been published in Duillí Éireann, Comhar, an tUltach, Feasta, Poblachd na mBárd The Bramley, Strokestown Poetry Anthology 3 and four of her stories were published by Éabhlóid in the short story collection, ‘Go dtí an lá bán’ in 2012.

Máire has won many literary prizes over the years, including Comórtas Filíochta Uí Néill in 2011, the Gael Linn poetry competition Ó Pheann na nGael in 2016, comórtas filíochta Focail Aniar Aduaidh/North West Words in 2017.