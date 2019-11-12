Two accidents on Stranorlar-Kilross Road

Gardai and the emergency services are currently at the scene of two separate road accidents outside Stranorlar.

In the first incident it has been reported that a van was involved in a coillision just outside Stranorlar near Knockfair.

In the second accident, eyewitnesses have reported that an grey English registered car has gone off the road near Tircallan and a number of ESB poles are down.

There is no information whether anyone has been hurt in either incident

Motorist are advised to proceed with caution and obey any directions they might receive.