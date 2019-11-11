Time to wrap up as Met Éireann warns that snow and sleet could be on the way

Temperatures look set to plummet to January levels next week, with Met Éireann warning there "is a risk of sleet and wet snow."

The sun will begin to set before 4.30pm each day meaning there will be less than nine hours of daylight, as conditions look set to become more wintry.

It will be cold and blustery on Monday with occasional showers while on Tuesday it will be showery in between some dry sunny spells.

Widespread sharp ground frost and icy patches can be expected on Wednesday morning with rain spreading to all areas accompanied by strong winds.

“The rain will be heavy and prolonged and may turn to sleet in places, especially over high ground in the north while continuing on Wednesday night,” states the Met Éireann forecast.

Further windy conditions with outbreaks of rain or sleet can be expected on Thursday following by a widespread sharp or severe frost overnight.

The cold weather looks set to continue on Friday with light winds with more frost predicted.

Make sure to wrap up well and keep warm.

Please remember to check on your elderly neighbours during a spate of bad weather.