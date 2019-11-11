'Cleary Centre included in 2020 Capital Budget' -Pat the Cope

The Cleary Centre in Donegal town has been included in the 2020 Capital budget of the HSE, according to Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher who welcomed the decision.

Deputy Gallagher said: "Confirmation was received by me today from the office of the Minister for Disabilities Finian Mc Grath that the Cleary Centre, Donegal town is included in Budget 2020."



In 2018, the Cleary Centre met with the minister on a delegation to the Dail when they received a commitment that the centre would be included in the building programme of the department and the HSE, but unfortunately, they were not included in the 2019 capital budget for the construction of a new building for the centre.



"In the intervening two years, I have carried out extensive lobbying on their behalf to insure the delivery of this project, today we have seen the culmination of all that hard work with the confirmation of funding for the project.

"I will be calling on the HSE to waste no time in getting a design team appointed for the new Cleary Centre, and to work closely with the Cleary Committee to ensure that the designs meet their needs. It is essential that this project move forward without any further delays," Deputy Gallagher said.

He added that the Cleary Centre carries out trojan work on behalf of the disability sector, providing supports for those with intellectual disabilities.

In 2014, the centre was deemed to be no longer fit-for-purpose and a new purpose-built centre would be required to insure the long-term future of the Centre. Initially the Centre was refused inclusion in the building programme of the department of Health and the Capital Plan of the HSE but following pressure applied on the Minister and the Department it was subsequently agreed that the Cleary Centre be included on the programme. However, no funding was approved at the time in 2018 or in the 2019 capital plans, according to Mr Gallagher.



"Today’s announcement is the confirmation we were all waiting for and with the confirmation of capital funding this much needed project can now move to construction stage. I will maintain pressure on the HSE and Department in order that this project moves swiftly to the next stages so that no further delay occurs in delivering this much needed project," the Dungloe-based deputy said.