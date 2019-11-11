Loreto Community School, Milford receives national award for providing all pupils with lifesaving CPR training

The Irish Heart Foundation has presented Loreto Community School, Milford with a Special Recognition Award for training all its pupils in the lifesaving skills of CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

Loreto Community School is the first school in the county to receive the award, which recognises schools for remarkable efforts in CPR promotion and training.

The award was presented as part of the Irish Heart Foundation’s CPR 4 Schools programme. The charity is creating a generation of life savers by training post-primary school students around the country to perform CPR and use an AED in cardiac emergencies and respond when someone is choking.

So far, 1613 teachers in 491 post-primary schools around the country have taken part in the CPR 4 Schools programme and learned how to deliver CPR, giving the programme a reach of over 250,000 post-primary school students.

Of the 27 post-primary schools in Donegal, so far 17 schools (63%) have taken part in the CPR 4 Schools programme, protecting lives at school and in the local community.

Laura Hickey, Children and Young People Programme Manager at the Irish Heart Foundation, said: “Today we awarded Loreto Community School its Special Recognition Award in recognition of its dedication in providing lifesaving CPR training to each of its pupils and staff. Everyday 13 people in Ireland die from a cardiac arrest and schools are an ideal setting to educate young people in CPR and reduce the incidences of death from cardiac arrest.”

“CPR is a lifesaving skill that everyone can learn, and this programme is available to every post-primary school in Ireland, equipping young people with the skills and confidence to perform CPR. Loreto Community School has done tremendous work in creating awareness and taking the fear out of lifesaving.”

Martin McGrory, Teacher, Loreto Community School, said: “We are delighted to receive a Special Recognition Award from the Irish Heart Foundation today. We have really enjoyed delivering the CPR 4 Schools programme here at Loreto Community School. The programme fits in well with the school curriculum and both teachers and students are proud to know how to perform CPR in a cardiac emergency.”

A CPR 4 Schools training day for teachers in Donegal is taking place today, Monday, November 11 in Donegal Education Centre. To find out more about CPR 4 Schools, visit the Irish Heart Foundation's website, www.irishheart.ie/cpr4schools.