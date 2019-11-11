Donegal students to participate in RTÉ Youth Assembly on Climate

On Friday 15 November, RTÉ Youth Assembly on Climate, in association with the Houses of the Oireachtas, will host the Youth Assembly which will be convened in Dáil Éireann.

This momentous day will see 157 young Irish people from 10 to 17 years of age focus and debate on the following themes; environment, economics, food and farming, power and education.

The five Donegal teenagers who will participate in the debate are, Evan Carron Kee, 17, Isable Conaghan,17, Faye Maniti,16, Conal O'Boyle,17, and Eoin Ó Domhnáill, 16.

The event will be chaired by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

The delegates gathering from across the Republic Ireland will convene in Leinster House to establish what they would like to see as the next urgent steps for Ireland and present them to the nation live from the Dáil Chamber in a News2day special live broadcast on RTÉ 2 and on Oireachtas TV.