Empowering women in Donegal to pave way for change

Empowering Women In Donegal is a project that aims to improve representation of women in public and political life.

Part of The Next Chapter cross-border PEACE funded project, it gets underway this week in Moville and Burtonport. It then moves on to Bundoran the following week.

At these events focus groups will be conducted and compiled into a report that will be presented to local and national representatives in the new year.

By interviewing multiple people at the same time, dynamic conversations and discussions take place. These discussions lead to discovery, exploration, building on ideas and insights regarding specific topics, which in this case will be health.

The Social Determinants of Health (SDH) model will be used to guide participants.

According to the World Health Organisation: “The social determinants of health are the conditions in which people are born, grow, work, live, and age, and the wider set of forces and systems shaping the conditions of daily life. These forces and systems include economic policies and systems, development agendas, social norms, social policies and political systems.”

At the upcoming events, focus groups will explore the opinions and beliefs of women based on their own experiences and knowledge of life in county Donegal. Women from all walks of life are welcomed.

The focus groups will be conducted by Empowering Women in Donegal in Burtonport on Wednesday, November 13 from 4.15pm to 6.30pm; Moville on the same date from 6.30pm to 8.30pm; and Bundoran on Thursday, November 21 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Those who wish to take part can register at http://empoweringwomenindonegal.eventbrite.com/

Anyone who cannot attend but would like to participate in the research is invited to visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/VSP57DY. Password access can be obtained by texting 0833950792 or emailing empoweringwomenindonegal@mail.com.

About The Next Chapter

The Next Chapter is a new project targeting women to develop their ideas, build communities and support the transition out of conflict. The Next Chapter aims to improve the representation of women in public and political life and contribute to a more gender-sensitive society in Northern Ireland and the border regions of the Republic of Ireland.

It will include the creation of a network of people working together to support peace and reconciliation, mobilising social change in their own communities and nurturing aspirations on a shared future.

More information can be found at www.thenextchapter.eu