Snow on mountain roads in Donegal - motorists urged to drive with caution

There are reports this evening of snow on some Donegal roads, with sleet and wintry showers elsewhere in the county.

The road over Meenaroy between Letterkenny and Fintown was hit by snowfall earlier this evening and motorists are urged to drive with caution.

Snow has also been reported at the back of Errigal and on high ground throughout the county.

Showers will continue overnight as southerly winds veer west and become blustery. With hail likely, driving conditions will worsen. Temperatures will range from 1°C to 4°C with frost in sheltered areas.

Monday will be very blustery with some sunny spells but frequent showers with a risk of hail. Temperatures will range from 6°C to 8°C but it will feel colder in strong gusty west to north west winds.