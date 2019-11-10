Young Donegal writers invited to enter Specsavers writing competition

Children in Donegal are encouraged to enter Specsavers’ nationwide writing competition.

This competition celebrates Specsavers’ sponsorship of the Junior and Senior Irish Children's Book of the Year categories at the An Post Irish Book Awards.

Inspired by a cartoon drawing of a young boy and his dog who discover magic glasses, children in Donegal are asked to create a short story.

No longer than 500 words, it must begin with; ‘I found some magic glasses...’

Store director at Specsavers Donegal Town, Eddie Dolan said: ‘We are delighted to once again sponsor the children’s categories at the An Post Irish Book Awards this year as well as launch this fantastic competition.

“It is a great opportunity for budding authors in Donegal Town to show their writing talents. Children have the most wonderfully creative imaginations, so we are very excited to see what corners of the universe their stories take us to this year.”

The competition is open to children and teenagers up to 16 years of age. The winner of each category will win €1,000 for their school library along with all of the shortlisted children’s titles for 2019. They will also win the shortlisted children’s titles for themselves.

Entrants are encouraged to use as much creativity and imagination as possible and to remember to give their short story a title, staple it to the application form and detail name, address, age and a contact number for themselves and their guardian.

All entries should be posted to:

Specsavers Short Story Competition,

c/o WHPR, 6 Ely Place, Dublin 2.

or submitted online at www.specsavers.ie/irish-book-awards

The closing date for receipt of applications is Monday, November 18.