Festive magic is in the air with major store’s Christmas window unveiling

Some businesses really go that extra mile when it comes to spreading festive cheer, and McElhinney’s window display is guaranteed to be a sight to behold.

Taking place today (Sunday), the unveiling of their Christmas window display marks the start of the festive season. There is sure to be plenty to entertain and delight people of all ages on this crisp, November afternoon.

The line-up includes live music from Goats Don’t Shave and of course, a visit from Santa Claus himself.

As always, this year’s window theme is a closely guarded secret, but all will be revealed this afternoon.

To facilitate the unveiling event, a section of Main Street in Ballybofey between Lidl and the Chestnut Road junction will be closed to traffic.

The temporary closure will be in operation from 4.00pm to 6.30pm.

Motorists can follow diversions via Chestnut Road (L-3074-2), Harp’s Way (L-3154-2) and Steeple View (L-3154-2).