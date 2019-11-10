National Lottery Good Cause of the Year success for Bundoran based Liquid Therapy

An inspiring organisation which provides ocean, surf, and water therapy for young people with physical, emotional, behavioural or intellectual needs has been named the National Lottery Good Cause of the Year 2018.

Bundoran based Liquid Therapy was named National Lottery Good Causes of the Year 2019 and also won the Sport & Recreation Category at the gala National Lottery Good Causes Awards, held in the Clayton Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

Liquid Therapy was established in 2011, in Bundoran, Donegal, to provide one to one support for young people who wanted to experience surfing but are unable to participate in mainstream opportunities due to various physical, emotional, behavioural or intellectual conditions.

The team of dedicated ocean lovers believe that everybody should be able to benefit from the therapeutic experience of the ocean and Liquid Therapy’s mission is to provide the perfect platform to empower each individual to be able to reach their aquatic potential!

36 finalists from all over Ireland gathered for a glittering Awards dinner which was hosted by broadcaster and journalist, Grainne Seoige with support from social media influencer and presenter, James Patrice.

Tom Losey, founder and director of Liquid Therapy, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the award and we are absolutely stunned.

“To have won both the Sport & Recreation and to be named National Lottery Good Cause of the Year truly is a huge honour. This award is dedicated to our surfers, our families, our volunteers, our community and our supporters. It caps off an amazing 2019 for Liquid Therapy and we cannot wait for the adventures of 2020!”

Presenting the representatives from Liquid Therapy with their prize for winning the National Lottery Good Cause of the Year, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan said:

“It is no secret that the ocean and seas provide a therapeutic experience for everyone, whether it is listening to the waves or surfing on top of them.

“This award goes to a truly unique organisation which provides comfort and support to young people while enabling them to experience the fun of surfing and playing in water.”

Josepha Madigan (centre) Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and Andrew Algeo, chief executive National Lottery presents the top prize in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards to Tom Losey of Liquid Therapy, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and colleagues from left: Aoife Britton; Daveth Fox; Elaine Losey and Daragh Gorman. Picture Mac Innes Photography