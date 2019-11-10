Bright sunny Sunday, but take care for frost and icy patches this Sunday morning

After a bitterly cold night there is a frosty start this morning, beautiful sunshine, but on the roads watch out for icy patches and if you're heading out for a walk take care too on roads or footpaths.

The patchy fog will clear quickly. Much of the day will be dry with sunny spells and light winds. Highest temperatures 6 to 8 degrees. Cloud increasing with rain before nightfall.

Rain will recur early tonight as south winds freshen. A clearance to passing showers overnight. Showers heavy towards morning with risk of hail. Becoming cold. Minimum temperatures 1 to 3 degrees. Slight frost returning inland. Winds veering west and becoming blustery.

Monday is looking blustery with sunny spells and showers.