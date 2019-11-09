Local concerns over proposed extension of Glenmore Anaerobic Digester plant

The Glenmore Action Group is holding a public information meeting in the Cloghan Health Care Centre this coming Monday night, November 11, at 8pm to voice concerns over the proposed extension to the Glenmore Anaerobic Digester (AD) plant.

It is situated on a site (c. 1 hectare) at Glenmore Estate, at Aghaveagh, which is approximately six kilometres west of Ballybofey, on the main road to Glenfinn.

According to its web page the Glenmore Project is a large-scale 4MW AD plant, constructed in 2015. The project includes cattle-sheds on-site so that animal slurry is easily contained to be diverted to the four large digesters.

"The site also has pasteurization capability to handle a wide variety of waste streams and is also designed to handle significant quantities of poultry litter produced from this intensive agri-food industry within Ireland.

"The biogas produced on-site is also upgraded to recover the carbon dioxide as an additional revenue stream and the upgraded biogas is being pressurized to 250 bar so that it can be economically road transported for consumption at other sites.

"The total build cost of this project was around £23m, and the plant started taking waste from March 2017," the page states..

It is understood that the plant is permitted to accept and treat 90,000 non-hazardous biodegradable wastes primarily comprising agricultural (e.g. beef slurry and poultry manure) and food waste (e.g. material with a high content of fat, protein or sugar such as fish waste, catering waste, fruit /vegetable waste) and transform these materials into sustainable products using anaerobic digestion technology.

However locals have concerns with AD applications such as noise, odour, visual impact and transport

The organisers of Monday night's meeting have asked that anyone with concerns about the proposed extension to the plant to attend