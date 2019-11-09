NEWS

Important meeting set for Donegal town on Monday night

Respite for people with intellectual disabilities

An urgent public meeting will be held in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal town, this coming Monday November 11 at 7.30pm to discuss respite and other services for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in south Donegal.

It is very important that every family be represented.

All members of the public welcome.