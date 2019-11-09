NEWS
Important meeting set for Donegal town on Monday night
Respite for people with intellectual disabilities
An urgent public meeting will be held in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal town, this coming Monday November 11 at 7.30pm to discuss respite and other services for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in south Donegal.
It is very important that every family be represented.
All members of the public welcome.
