Parent support evening in Letterkenny

Anam Cara, the organisation that supports bereaved parents in your community, will host a parent support evening on Thursday next, November 14 at 7.15pm in the Raddision Blu Hotel, Letterkenny.

This event is open to all bereaved parent, regardless of the age your child died, the circumstances of their death or whether the death was recent or not.

Anam Cara gives bereaved mothers and fathers a chance to meet and connect with other bereaved parents in a safe and comfortable setting. Here they can find a level of support and understanding that – even with the best will in the world – it can be difficult for family and friends to offer.

"We would be grateful if you could pass on the information to any bereaved families you are in contact with and also any other professionals who you think may be interested. Please note that this event is open to bereaved parents only," said a spokesperson for the organisers.

In a recent survey one parent commented: “It has helped knowing I am not alone in my journey of grief and loss. I appreciate hearing other stories and how other families cope”

For more information, see www.anamcara.ie or ring the information line on (085) 2888888.