Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, November 8



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

May Carr, St.Cummins Hill Killybegs

The death has taken place of May Carr, St.Cummins Hill, Killybegs.



Removal tomorrow, Saturday evening, November 9, to St Mary’s Church Killybegs for 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



David McAndrew, London and formerly of Donegal town

The death has taken place of David McAndrew, London and formerly of Donegal town. Brother of Fintan McAndrew. Month’s Mind Mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar Donegal town at 10am this Sunday, November 10 followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.



Madge Bonner, The Chalet, Leckenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Madge Bonner, The Chalet, Leckenagh, Burtonport.

Her remains will repose in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, from 3 o’clock, with removal at 5 o’clock going to her home in Leckenagh.

Rosary nightly a 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November 11, at 1 o’clock in St Columbas Church, Acres.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemtery.

House private from 11pm until 10am and also private the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort fund c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn funeral directors, Chapel Road, Dungloe.



Neil O’Donnell, (Sonny), Ranafast

The death has occurred in Dungloe Community Hospital of Neil O’Donnell, (Sonny), Ranafast.

Remains reposing at the home of his nephew, Neil Walsh, Ranafast, for wake.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 10, at 2pm in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with burial in adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Anne V. Doherty, (née Bradley), Churchtown, Carndonagh and Buncrana

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Anne V. Doherty (née Bradley), Churchtown, Carndonagh and Buncrana.

Remains will repose at her son Karl’s residence, Churchtown, Carndonagh from 1pm tomorrow afternoon, Saturday, November 9.

Funeral from there on Monday morning, November 11, at 9.45am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 9pm until 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.



Martin Lavin Carnaculla, Swinford, Mayo/Annagry



The death has taken place of Martin Lavin, Carnacullagh, Swinford, Co Mayo and Leeds, England.

His remains will repose overnight tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, at the Star Of The Sea Church in Annagry.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, November 10, at 11am in the Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry, followed by burial in the new cemetery in Annagry.



Bernadette Lynch, (née McLaughlin), Kingston, Taylor's Hill, Galway/Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Bernadette Lynch, (née McLaughlin), Kingston, Taylor's Hill, Galway/Carndonagh. Peacefully at home. Bernadette, beloved wife of the late Ted and much loved mother of Anne, Ted and Niall.

Sadly missed by her daughter and sons, grandchildren James, Darragh, Aoibheann, Roísín and Thea, daughter-in-law Aisling, godchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many close friends.

Reposing at her home (eircode H91 YT 1H) today, Friday, November 8. Removal tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, to St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am, Funeral after Mass to Rahoon cemetery.



David Russell, Ashfield House, Coolbouy, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of David Russell, Ashfield House, Coolbouy, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at his residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, at 12 noon, for Service in Convoy Presbyterian Church at 1pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity to be decided later c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Manus Gallagher (Mandy), St Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany, formerly Main Street, Creeslough

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Manus Gallagher, (Mandy), St Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany and formerly of Main Street, Creeslough.

Wake time from 12 noon until 10pm tonight, Friday, November 8.

Funeral leaving there tomorrow, Saturday morning, November 9, at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to St Comlcille’s Village, Clonmany.



Ellen O’Donnell, Falmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of Ellen O’Donnell, Falmore, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday morning, November 9, at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross, with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

House private on morning of the funeral.



Marion Kelly, (née McNulty), 455 Back Street, Imlick Villas, Carrigans

The death has occurred in Beaumount Hospital of Marion Kelly, (née McNulty), 455 Back Street, Imlick Villas, Carrigans.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Saturday morning, at 10.20am going to St Baithin’s Church, St.Johnston, for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Beaumount Hospital Foundation, care of any family member or Kelly funeral directors, Raphoe.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.



Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon.

Her remains reposing at the family home in Abbey, Ballyshannon today, Friday, November 8, between 1pm and 9pm.

Funeral to arrive at St Joseph’s Church the Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of Resurrection tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

House private please to the family on the morning of the funeral please. All enquires to Patrick McKenna, funeral directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

