Doherty calls on Garda Commissioner to step up efforts to tackle Border crime

Donegal TD, Pearse Doherty, has written to Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, to ask what measures are being taken to ensure the force is adequately resourced to deal with a worrying increase in incidences of crime along the border region.

The Sinn Féin finance spokesperson actions come following mounting reports from business people operating in several border towns across Donegal of a spike in criminality and anti-social behaviour over recent months.

In a letter to Commissioner Harris, Deputy Doherty is urging the head of the force to outline the steps being taken to address the current situation.

“I have today (Friday) written to the Garda Commissioner asking him to provide details of the various steps and actions which An Garda Síochána are taking in order to address what has been a surge in criminality in a number of small towns across Donegal dotted along the border over recent weeks and months.

“In fact business owners who operate companies on or close to the border have been contacting me over recent weeks to express their concerns over an apparent increase in incidences of crime, not least of which the issue of anti-social behaviour.

“For example one such proprietor has been in touch with me recently and spoke of his concern for the welfare and safety of his employees following a number of very serious verbal and physical assaults having been perpetrated against his staff on an almost daily basis now.

“Business owners are also claiming that the response they’ve received by An Garda Síochána to such incidences when reported has been far from satisfactory, and it’s claimed that this is due to there being insufficient garda personnel stationed on the ground.

“Worryingly, those living, working and operating businesses along the border now fear that a failure to remedy this alarming situation will inevitably lead to criminality of a far more serious nature, including loss of life," said Deputy Doherty.

He added: “Given the substance of these reports I’ve been receiving I have now written to Commissioner Drew Harris to call on him to ensure that all the necessary resources, including the appropriate garda numbers, are and will be made available to border communities going forward to ensure that both law and order is upheld and that the public is protected.

“Clearly, the safety of the public is paramount and so I intend to stand up for all communities across Donegal where local residents and business people feel threatened by the reckless actions of a small number of individuals who feel that they are above the law,” he said.