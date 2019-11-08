Penneys staff in Lettekenny cycle for charity ...at work!

Work colleagues in Penneys' Letterkenny are doing 12-hour cycle from 9am to 9pm today, Friday, November 8, to help raise much needed funds for the Donegal Hospice.

The Donegal Hospice work to take care of patients who have been diagnosed with a life limiting illness.



The 12-hour cycle is broken down into slots, each slot lasting 15 minutes.



Manager, Darren Price, explains why the store is raising money for the Donegal Hospice.



“Our store is supporting the Donegal Hospice this year as a step-up charity partner for the year 2019-2020. The idea behind the cycle was thought of by store manager, George Murphy, with the help of all of his colleagues,” he said.



When asked why he organised the cycle, Mr Murphy talked about how important the Donegal Hospice is in everyone’s lives.



“We are raising money for the Donegal Hospice because so many people’s lives are affected by it. The cycle is something we have never done in the store before and it’s a good way for the team to have a bit of fun.



"Usually, Penneys' do a lot of back of house fundraisers, this is the first one taking place on the sales floor.



"There is no exact target the staff wish to achieve. Any donations are greatly appreciated for such a worthy charity," he said.