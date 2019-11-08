Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, November 8



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Martin Lavin, Carnaculla, Swinford, Mayo/Annagry

- Bernadette Lynch, (née McLaughlin), Kingston, Taylor's Hill, Galway/Carndonagh

- David Russell, Ashfield House, Coolbouy, Letterkenny

- Manus Gallagher (Mandy), St Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany, formerly Main Street, Creeslough

- Ellen O’ Donnell, Falmore, Dungloe

- Mae Kelly, The Diamond, Carndonagh

- Marion Kelly, (née McNulty), 455 backstreet, Imlick Villas, Carrigans

- Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon

- Francie Gallagher, Trummon East, Laghey

- Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo



Martin Lavin Carnaculla, Swinford, Mayo/Annagry



The death has taken place of Martin Lavin, Carnacullagh, Swinford, Co Mayo and Leeds, England.

His remains will repose overnight tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, at the Star Of The Sea Church in Annagry.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, November 10, at 11am in the Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry, followed by burial in the new cemetery in Annagry.



Bernadette Lynch, (née McLaughlin), Kingston, Taylor's Hill, Galway/Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Bernadette Lynch, (née McLaughlin), Kingston, Taylor's Hill, Galway/Carndonagh. Peacefully at home. Bernadette, beloved wife of the late Ted and much loved mother of Anne, Ted and Niall.

Sadly missed by her daughter and sons, grandchildren James, Darragh, Aoibheann, Roísín and Thea, daughter-in-law Aisling, godchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many close friends.

Reposing at her home (eircode H91 YT 1H) today, Friday, November 8 from 4pm to 6pm. Removal tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, to St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am, Funeral after Mass to Rahoon cemetery.



David Russell, Ashfield House, Coolbouy, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of David Russell, Ashfield House, Coolbouy, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at his residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, at 12 noon, for Service in Convoy Presbyterian Church at 1pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity to be decided later c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Manus Gallagher (Mandy), St Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany, formerly Main Street, Creeslough

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Manus Gallagher, (Mandy), St Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany and formerly of Main Street, Creeslough.

Wake time from 12 noon until 10pm today, Friday, November 8.

Funeral leaving there tomorrow, Saturday morning, November 9, at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to St Comlcille’s Village, Clonmany.



Ellen O’Donnell, Falmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of Ellen O’Donnell, Falmore, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday morning, November 9, at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross, with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

House private on morning of the funeral.



Mae Kelly, The Diamond, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mae Kelly, The Diamond, Carndonagh.

Requiem Mass today, Friday, November 8, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 11am.



Marion Kelly, (née McNulty), 455 Back Street, Imlick Villas, Carrigans

The death has occurred in Beaumount Hospital of Marion Kelly, (née McNulty), 455 Back Street, Imlick Villas, Carrigans.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Saturday morning, at 10.20am going to St Baithin’s Church, St.Johnston, for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Beaumount Hospital Foundation, care of any family member or Kelly funeral directors, Raphoe.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.



Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon.

Her remains reposing at the family home in Abbey, Ballyshannon today, Friday, November 8, between 1pm and 9pm.

Funeral to arrive at St Joseph’s Church the Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of Resurrection tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

House private please to the family on the morning of the funeral please. All enquires to Patrick McKenna, funeral directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

Francie Gallagher, Trummon East, Laghey

The death has taken place of Francie Gallagher, Trummon East, Laghey at the Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy.

Funeral Mass today, Friday, November 8, at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal town, with burial afterwards in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar. House strictly private please.



Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo

The death has occurred of Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline, Co Cork

Funeral Service today, Friday, November 8, at 11am at The Island Crematorium.

