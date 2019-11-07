Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, November 7



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- David Russell, Ashfield House, Coolbouy, Letterkenny

- Manus Gallagher (Mandy), St Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany, formerly Main Street, Creeslough

- Ellen O’ Donnell, Falmore, Dungloe

- Mae Kelly, The Diamond, Carndonagh

- Marion Kelly, née McNulty, 455 backstreet, Imlick Villas, Carrigans

- Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon

- Francie Gallagher, Trummon East, Laghey

- Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo



David Russell, Ashfield House, Coolbouy, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of David Russell, Ashfield House, Coolbouy, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at his residence from 6.30pm this evening, Thursday November 7.

Funeral from there on Saturday, November 9, at 12 noon, for Service in Convoy Presbyterian Church at 1pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity to be decided later c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Manus Gallagher (Mandy), St Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany, formerly Main Street, Creeslough

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Manus Gallagher (Mandy), St Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany and formerly of Main Street, Creeslough.

Wake time from 12 noon until 10pm tomorrow, Friday.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday morning, November 9, at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to St Comlcille’s Village, Clonmany.



Ellen O’ Donnell, Falmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of Ellen O’ Donnell, Falmore, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe, this evening, Thursday, November 7, with Rosary at 6.30pm followed by removal to her late residence in Falmore.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, November 9, at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross, with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

House private on morning of the funeral.



Mae Kelly, The Diamond, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mae Kelly, The Diamond, Carndonagh

Remains moving from her residence tonight, Thursday, November 7, at 7pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Friday, November 8 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 11am



Marion Kelly, nee McNulty, 455 Back Street, Imlick Villas, Carrigans

The death has occurred in Beaumount hospital of Marion Kelly, née McNulty, 455 Back Street, Imlick Villas, Carrigans.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residents from 6pm this evening, Thursday, November 7.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.20am going to St Baithin’s Church, St.Johnston, for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Beaumount Hospital Foundation, care of any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.



Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon.

Her remains reposing at the family home in Abbey, Ballyshannon today, Thursday, from 6pm until 9pm and on Friday from 1pm until 9pm.

Funeral to arrive at St Joseph’s Church the Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of Resurrection on Saturday at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

House private please to the family on the morning of the funeral please. All enquires to Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

Francie Gallagher, Trummon East, Laghey

The death has taken place of Francie Gallagher, Trummon East, Laghey at the Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy.

Reposing at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal town from 5.45pm today, Thursday, with removal at 6.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal town, arriving for Mass at 7pm.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, with burial afterwards in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar. House strictly private please.



Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo

The death has occurred of Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline, today, Thursday, November 7 from 6pm until 7pm.

Funeral Service tomorrow, Friday, November 8 at 11am at The Island Crematorium.



