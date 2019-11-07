Gortahork water main replacement works progressing

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, would like to inform customers in Cashel, Gortahork that a section of the L-11533 Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant Road will be closed from 8am on Monday next, November 11 to 6pm on Friday, 20 December 20 to facilitate works which will provide a more reliable water supply for local residents and businesses.

Emergency and local access for residents will be maintained at all times. An alternative route is in place which will be clearly sign-posted.

These water mains renewal works will involve the decommissioning and replacement of a section of old and damaged water pipes with modern, high density polyethelene (plastic) ones.

The works are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme which will reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains over the next four years.

Irish Water is investing over €500 million between 2017 and 2021 as part of this programme. This contract is being carried out by Farran’s Construction Limited and once complete customers will experience improved water security due to a reduction in the amount of bursts and leakages.

Explaining further as to what’s involved, Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Declan Cawley, said Irish Water is committed to safeguarding the water supply for customers in Gortahork.

"These works will involve the decommissioning and replacement of a section of water main on the L-11535 Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant Road, Cashel, Gortahork and include laying water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting them to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.”

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Irish Water regrets any inconvenience these necessary water network improvements may cause and would like to thank local residents and businesses for their cooperation in delivering these essential works which will bring a more reliable water supply to the local community.

Residents and businesses in the areas to benefit from the planned improvements have been notified and customers can phone Irish Water on Callsave 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

Details of work in the area will be updated regularly on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website at https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Further information on Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme is also available on the Irish Water website www.water.ie