Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, November 7



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Marion Kelly, nee McNulty, 455 backstreet, Imlick Villas, Carrigans

The death has occurred in Beaumount hospital of Marion Kelly, née McNulty, 455 Back Street, Imlick Villas, Carrigans.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residents from 6pm this evening, Thursday, November 7.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.20am going to St Baithin’s Church, St.Johnston for 11 o’clock. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Beaumount Hospital Foundation, care of any family member or Kelly funeral directors, Raphoe.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon.

Her remains reposing at the family home in Abbey, Ballyshannon today, Thursday, from 6pm until 9pm and on Friday from 1pm until 9pm.

Funeral to arrive at St Joseph’s Church the Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of Resurrection on Saturday at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

House private please to the family on the morning of the funeral please. All enquires to Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

Francie Gallagher, Trummon East, Laghey

The death has taken place of Francie Gallagher, Trummon East, Laghey, at the Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy.

Reposing at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal town from 5.45pm today, Thursday, with removal at 6.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal town, arriving for Mass at 7pm.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday, at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, with burial afterwards in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar. House strictly private please.



Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo

The death has occurred of Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline, today, Thursday, November 7, from 6pm until 7pm.

Funeral Service tomorrow, Friday, November 8 at 11am at The Island Crematorium.



Margaret (Peggy) Doherty, née McGrory formerly of Bree, Malin Head

The death has taken place in London of Margaret (Peggy) Doherty, née McGrory, formerly of Bree, Malin Head.

Requiem Mass today, Thursday, November 7, at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, funeral director (087) 2498407.



