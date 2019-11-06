Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, November 6, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon

- Francie Gallagher, Trummon East, Laghey

- Mae Kelly, The Diamond, Carndonagh

- Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo

- Margaret (Peggy) Doherty, née McGrory formerly of Bree, Malin Head

Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon.

Her remains reposing at the family home in Abbey, Ballyshannon on Thursday from 6pm until 9pm and on Friday from 1pm until 9pm.

Funeral to arrive at St Joseph’s Church the Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of Resurrection on Saturday at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

House private please to the family on the morning of the funeral please. All enquires to Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819.

Francie Gallagher, Trummon East, Laghey

The death has taken place of Francie Gallagher, Trummon East, Laghey at the Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy.

Reposing at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal town from 5.45pm on Thursday with removal at 6.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal town, arriving for Mass at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, with burial afterwards in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar. House strictly private please.

Mae Kelly, The Diamond, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mae Kelly, The Diamond, Carndonagh.

Her remains will leave the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Wednesday, November 6 at 6pm going to her residence at Church Road, Carndonagh.

Funeral from there on Thursday, November 7 at 7pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday, November 8 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 11am

Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo

The death has occurred of Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline, on Thursday, November 7 from 6pm until 7pm.

Funeral Service on Friday, November 8 at 11am at The Island Crematorium.



Margaret (Peggy) Doherty, née McGrory formerly of Bree, Malin Head

The death has taken place in London, of Margaret (Peggy) Doherty, née McGrory formerly of Bree, Malin Head.

Her remains will arrive at the Muff border today, Wednesday, November 6, at approximately 1 o’clock, going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin, to arrive at 2pm to repose overnight.

Wake today, Wednesday November 6, from 3pm at Carnmalin, Malin Head.

Funeral Requiem Mass tomorrow, Thursday, November 7, at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral director, (087) 2498407.

