Anam Cara to host information evening in Donegal town for bereaved parents

An organisation who offers support and information to bereaved parents will host a bereavement information evening in the Abbey Hotel in Donegal town on Tuesday, November 19 at 6.50pm.

Anam Cara Donegal through their established 12 groups in the 32 counties say that over 2,000 families will have lost a child this year and will face many 'firsts' without them and that includes their first Christmas.

During the bereavement information evening mothers and fathers will have the opportunity to hear a bereavement specialist speak on different challenges that will face them on their journey after the loss of their precious son or daughter.

"They will also have the opportunity to meet other bereaved parents who understand the intense grief, pain and devastation they are experiencing after the death of a precious child," a spokesperson said.

Anam Cara will provide a safe and comfortable space for you to remember your child with other bereaved parents.

One bereaved mum said: "When I met other parents the sheer isolation lifted. For the first time I understood that what I was experiencing was normal."

This Event is open to all bereaved parents regardless the age of your child or circumstances of their death.

Bereaved parents can also visit our website www.anamcara.ie where in their own time they can watch our short videos with testimonies from bereaved parents and couples who have attended Anam Cara events.

The videos, which are just four minutes each, show parents interviewed on topics like 'A Dad’s Grief,' 'Sudden and Traumatic Death,' and 'The Grieving Family.'

You can also access information about other events in your area, and Anam Cara resources. These include the Anam Cara Information Pack (eight leaflets) developed by bereaved parents and the Anam Cara Videos on A Dad’s Grief, Sudden and Traumatic Death, and The Grieving Family.

All Anam Cara events are provided free of charge for as long as necessary.