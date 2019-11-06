Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, November 6

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo

- Margaret (Peggy) Doherty, née McGrory formerly of Bree, Malin Head

- Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon

- Mary Shiels, Treankeel, Breenagh

- Dan Phil Beag Boyle, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island

- James O’Donnell, Tubberkeen, Dungloe

- Eamon McNulty, Stranorlar



Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo

The death has occurred of Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline, on Thursday, November 7 from 6pm until 7pm.

Funeral Service on Friday, November 8 at 11am at The Island Crematorium.



Margaret (Peggy) Doherty, née McGrory formerly of Bree, Malin Head

The death has taken place in London, of Margaret (Peggy) Doherty, née McGrory formerly of Bree, Malin Head.

Her remains will arrive at the Muff border today, Wednesday, November 6, at approximately 1 o’clock, going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin, to arrive at 2pm to repose overnight.

Wake today, Wednesday November 6, from 3pm at Carnmalin, Malin Head.

Funeral Requiem Mass tomorrow, Thursday, November 7, at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral director, (087) 2498407.



Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

Mary Shiels, Treankeel, Breenagh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Shiels, Treankeel, Breenagh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass today, Wednesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly, with interment afterwards in the family plot at Kilpheak Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Dan Phil Beag Boyle, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at his home of Dan Phil Beag Boyle, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island.

His remains are being waked at the home of his daughter, Rose, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass today, Wednesday, November 6, at 11am in St. Crone’s Church, Arranmore, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

James O’Donnell, Tubberkeen, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of James O’Donnell, Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

Removal from McGlynn’s Funeral Home to St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, today, Wednesday, November 6, for 10am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the old Cemetery.

Eamon McNulty, Main Street, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred of Eamon McNulty, Main Street, Stranorlar.

His remains are reposing at his home at Main Street, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving from there today, Wednesday, November 6, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards at St. Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

House is strictly private at the request of the deceased

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.