Get ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ for at Rathmullan Strand on December 7

Special Olympics Ireland is calling on Co Donegal to get ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ this December 7 by participating in their ‘coolest’ fundraising event of the year.

Donegal’s Polar Plunge will take place at Rathmullan Strand, Rathmullan from 12.30pm. Last year, crowds of people including families, Special Olympic athletes, businesses and individuals turned out to take part in this unique fundraising event, bravely plunging into icy cold waters.

Member of Little Angels School, Letterkenny with representatives from An Garda

Síochána, Rathmullan House, Special Olympics Ulster and The Way Forward group in

Rathmullan outside Rathmullan House where the launch was held.

Special Olympics are hoping that this year’s event will be just as popular with potential

plungers, so that much needed funds for the organisation and its athletes can be raised.

Speaking at the launch of the Polar Plunge today, Special Olympics Ireland’s Ulster region

director, Shaun Cassidy said: “Special Olympics Ulster are delighted to be able to launch the Polar Plunge this year in Rathmullan. Now in its fifth year the Polar Plunge fundraiser is a great community event and this year will be even better than before.

Every day, the athletes of Special Olympics Ulster step up to meet the challenges of the sport that they love and do so with a smile. We would encourage everyone to sign up today and take on a fun challenge in support of these inspirational athletes. We would like to thank the athletes of Little Angels Special School in Letterkenny and Rathmullan House for supporting this launch.”

Superintendent David Kelly with Karen Guthrie, captain of Donegal Ladies Senior GAA team and staff member with Donegal Sport Partnership at the launch of the Special

Olympics Rathmullan Polar Plunge

Special Olympics Ireland provides sporting opportunities for nearly 8,000 athletes with

intellectual disabilities across 313 clubs all over Ireland.

Those who think they are brave enough to take the Polar Plunge can register at

www.specialolympics.ie/polarplunge. Registration costs just €20 with plungers encouraged

to raise an additional €50. Plungers who raise €50 or more will also receive a complimentary

Polar Plunge t-shirt.

To keep up to date with Special Olympics Ulster events and athletes, follow the organisation

on Twitter, @SOIreland @SO_Ulster and on Facebook,

www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsUlster.