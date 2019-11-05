Garda report that lorry was set alight on Long Lane in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding a lorry being set alight on Long Lane in Letterkenny on November 1.

The fire occurred between 1am and 1.45am, the early hours of Friday morning, on a construction site.

The emergency services attended the scene.

The lorry was 'very badly damaged' and a nearby lorry was also damaged in the fire.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may be in that area, at that time, and can offer any information which would assist them with their inquiries to contact them.

People are urged to call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.