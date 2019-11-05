Pettigo woman to refurbish her new home with €26,000 on Winning Streak haul

A Pettigo woman, who has just recently bought her first home,now plans on refurbishing it after she won a cool €26,000 on the National Lottery TV game show Winning Streak, on RTÉ One, last Saturday, November 2.

Louise Kelly was delighted with her haul of €26,000 in cash won on the show.

Louise was busy at home two Saturday evenings ago when her phone beeped a few times. When she eventually got the chance to check her messages she was taken aback that they were all congratulations messages.

It didn’t really make sense to Louise until she opened a video message where Winning Streak presenters, Marty and Sinead, called her name out. Then it hit her – she had completely forgotten that she had sent her Winning Streak scratch card with three stars on it into the National Lottery a few days before.

After the news sank in and her phone stopped ringing she sat down with her parents and began planning their trip to Dublin for the following weekend!

Her Winning Streak luck could barely have come at a better time as Louise has just bought a house in Pettigo. Louise describes it as a fixer-upper which needs a bit of work but her winnings from the show means that she can start the work earlier and therefore move in a lot earlier than originally planned.

Louise was supported in the RTÉ audience by her parents, Willie and Bernie, and her brothers Kevin and Donal. She was also cheered on by a few close friends.