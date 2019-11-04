Shaun Paul Barrett and Luke Barrett appointed Donegal U-20 and U-17 managers respectively

There will be a unique father and son involved in the management of Donegal U-17 and U-20 teams for 2020 after the Barretts were successful for the positions.

The Donegal Co Board issued the following statement after the selections tonight:

The Donegal County Committee tonight ratified the selection of Sean Paul Barrett as the U-20 manager for 2020. Mr Barrett was offered a one year contract subject to a review at the end of his term. The County Executive would also like to thank all applicants for this post.

The Committee also agreed to appoint Michael McCann for a further year as the CLG Dhún na nGall hurling manager. Subject to review, Mr McCann will also be offered the option of a fourth year in charge at the end of the 2020 hurling season.

The County Committee also ratified the appointment of Luke Barrett as under-17 manager for 2020. Luke Barrett was the only applicant for the post but nevertheless was subject to a rigorous interview process and met all criteria.

Finally, David McLoone agreed to remain in his position as County Development Officer for 2020.