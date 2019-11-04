Tributes pour in for the late Gay Byrne who spent many summers in Dungloe

Gay Byrne's love for Donegal, and in particular Dungloe, has been recalled following the death of the veteran RTÉ broadcaster.

Mr Byrne, 85, was best known for being the host of the Late Late Show which went on to become one of the world's longest running chat shows. He was very fond of Donegal and spent many summers in the county where he had a holiday home in Tubberkeen, outside Dungloe.

On Radio One, he presented the Gay Byrne Hour and the Gay Byrne Show.

He had been ill for a period of time, and his passing has evoked a sense of great sense of loss across the county and nation.

It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Gay Byrne. https://t.co/KGEdAk5SIR pic.twitter.com/qpYQcuCWMa — RTÉ (@rte) November 4, 2019

'For over six decades, he was a towering figure in Irish broadcasting' RTÉ Arts and Media Correspondent @SineadCrowley on broadcasting legend Gay Byrne, who has died at the age of 85 | https://t.co/EyHp2ta3zl pic.twitter.com/dYsoPtszbc — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 4, 2019

The former director general of RTÉ, Joe Mullholland said Gay Byrne leaves a “huge legacy and a huge standard to reach in broadcasting.”

Mr Mullholland said that he enjoyed walking trips with the late Mr Byrne.

"Gay was a fantastic walker and loved walking in Donegal. He was part of a group in Donegal, it was a close group he walked with and I was part of that group on one or two occasions. He was wonderful company, full of chat and laughter."

Mr Mullholland remembered that on one occasion, Mr Byrne asked about a member of his family and, six months later, Mr Byrne inquired about the family member again.

Mr Mullholland said that the conversations that he enjoyed with Mr Byrne proved that he was a person who had 'a deep and genuine interest in people.'

He said: "He had a great interest in people - not just a passing interest....and that is what made him the great broadcaster that he was."

Mr Mullholland said he was saddened to hear of the broadcaster's death: "So he has departed - he leaves behind a huge legacy and leaves a huge standard to reach in broadcasting. He always wanted everything he did to be perfect - he left nothing to chance, he was a perfectionist."

The late broadcaster spent many of his summers in Dungloe where he was well known and forged strong friendships with people from the area.

Dungloe-based TD, Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher described the late broadcaster 'as a great friend of Dungloe.'

He recalled that Mr Byrne and his wife, Kathleen, Crona and Suzy spent many summers in Dungloe.

"At every opportunity, he promoted west Donegal and Dungloe," Deputy Gallagher said.

Pictured above is Gay Byrne at the Meenacross Agricultural Show, 2014

Deputy Gallagher said that Mr Byrne was strongly affiliated with the Mary from Dungloe Festival and on occasion Mr Byrne, his wife Kathleen and other members of his family adjudicated at the festival over the years.

"He made great friends in Dungloe over the years," Deputy Gallagher said.