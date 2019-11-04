Death announced of veteran broadcaster Gay Byrne

The death has been announced of veteran RTÉ broadcaster Gay Byrne.

Aged 85, he was best known for being the host of the Late Late Show which went on to become one of the world's longest running chat shows.

He was very fond of Donegal and spent many summers in the county where he had a holiday home in Tubberkeen, outside Dungloe.

On Radio One, he presented the Gay Byrne Hour and the Gay Byrne Show.

He also presented numerous other programmes.

He had been ill for a period of time, and his passing has evoked a sense of great sense of loss.

More to follow.

News of his death was announced by RTE this afternoon.

For more, click HERE