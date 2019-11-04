Donegal company travelling to the US as part of a joint trade mission

A Killybegs-based engineering and manufacturing company is travelling with six other businesses from the North West region to the US this month as part of a joint trade mission between the councils in Donegal and Derry City and Strabane.

MMG Welding are experts in coded welding and fabrication providing services to those working in the Marine, Off Shore Energy and Renewable industries. The company are also the manufacturers of their patented Compact Gangway Systems which features a unique folding mechanism designed for safe vessel access and the provision for storage solutions for vessels with limited space.

The Trade and Investment mission will run from 11-15 November and be led by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Councils and will include third level and further education providers and development organisations including the Ulster University, Letterkenny Institute of Technology, the North West Regional College, Donegal ETB and Udaras na Gaeltachta.

Speaking ahead of the trade visit the company director Martin McGuinness said it’s a fantastic opportunity for him to promote their patented gangway systems solution to a new market and to build on the company’s strong reputation on delivering the high-quality work.

“We are a unique business and believe this trade mission will really allow us to showcase our products to those interested in finding unique safety solutions for vessels.

“Our patented Compact Gangway Systems launched in 2017 is fast becoming an essential part of the safety equipment on vessels. What is unique about this product is that it adjusts automatically with tide/pier levels– features drainage perforated tread plate steps for maximum safety, and collapsible handrails making it an ideal safe solution for vessels with limited storage space.

“Gangways can be custom-built, with a range of accessories available, they are light in weight without compromising on strength hence they are easily put in place with assembly taking only 5 minutes. The range includes a new innovative design the Vessel to Vessel Gangway (V.T.V.) which is the first of its kind in the market enabling personnel to safely cross over from one vessel to another. This particular product won a European Commercial Marine award at an Innovation Showcase held at Seawork Southampton, Europe’s leading commercial marine and workboat exhibition.”

MMG employs 12 people at its plant in Killybegs and has enjoyed success since it was established in 2005. Not only has it developed a strong sectoral reputation, the company has also secured significant contracts with Shell Oil, Svitzer and Furgo Offshore.

Martin is confident the trade mission will assist in making new business contacts and help develop the company to the next stage.

“We are really positive about the way our company is growing and hope that this visit can really assist us in bringing our products to new markets. We are looking forward to gaining first-hand valuable knowledge on the American market and to learn specific client requirements and needs, which hopefully may lead to successful contracts in the future.”

The trade mission is part of the region’s strategy to promote inward investment and provide local businesses access to potential export opportunity as well as build on the strong political, economic and cultural linkages already established in Boston and Philadelphia with the North West City region and will be an opportunity to further reach out to the Irish diaspora.

The US trade mission takes place from 11-15 November and is funded by The Executive Office and the Irish Government.

During the visit the participating businesses will meet with key contacts, explore and understand opportunities in the US market, develop in-market networks and develop relationships with potential customers. The civic delegation led by the two Mayors, will meet with Congressman Brendan Boyle, engage with Philadelphia Council and attend a Philadelphia Diaspora event.

While in Boston they will visit the Irish Immigration Centre, meet State representatives at the State House and attend the official launch of the Harvard GSD Visit Atlas for a City Region project.

In addition to attending bespoke business to business meetings and engaging with potential investors and business connections, the delegation will attend a reception hosted by the Irish Consulate in Boston and be guests at the Golden Bridges Conference.

For more information on the trade mission visit www.irelandNW.com and follow the hashtag #IrelandNW19.