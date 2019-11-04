A significant move as victim accepts Bishop McGuckian's invitation to meet

A victim of Eugene Greene has accepted an invitation from the Bishop of Raphoe to meet with him.

On Friday last, Bishop Alan McGuckian extended the invitation to those 'who carry the pain of the abuse to come forward and speak' either to himself or the designated liaison person.

This morning, Martin Gallagher, said that he would accept the invitation and that he would like to meet with the Bishop accompanied by those who participated in a TG4 documentary, which was broadcast last week.

The move is a significant one - as it marks the first occasion where Martin Gallagher will meet with a Bishop in relation to the matter.

It is hoped that the move will see all those concerned embark on a journey towards a common goal.

The documentary, 'Finné' outlined the scale of abuse that was visited upon boys in the area by Eugene Greene and national school teacher, Denis McGinley.

The documentary ignited huge reaction from a local and an international perspective. Those who are victims and survivors of abuse, and their families, and those who participated in the documentary,were prayed for by communities and priests across Donegal, at the weekend.

Martin Gallagher who survived the abuse said that it is exceptionally important to support those who have been abused and urged those, who feel able, to come forward and tell their story.

Mr Gallagher said that he would also like to extend an invitation to the Chief Superintendent, Terry McGinn, to be present in an effort to ascertain the best means to progress the matter.

Mr Gallagher also asked why suspensions have not been put in place as a result of allegations that were made in the course of the documentary.

"We need this meeting sooner rather than later. I am not doing this for myself - I am doing this for all those who have suffered abuse and for those who cannot voice their opinion anymore - that is those who took their own lives as a result of the horrific abuse that was visited upon us, as innocent children," Mr Gallagher said.

Correspondence will be sent to both the Chief Superintendent and the Bishop in the next number of days.