Donegal seminar to explore issues affecting migrant, black and minority ethnic women in the border region

Issues affecting migrant, black, and minority ethnic women living on both sides of the border will be explored at an upcoming event.

The Women, Culture, and Crossing the Borders seminar hosted by the PEACE IV Building Intercultural Communities (BIC) Project will see women who are migrants or members of black and minority ethnic communities as well as other members of the public share stories, discuss struggles, and celebrate identities.

The seminar will be held on Wednesday, November 13, at An Grianán Hotel in Burt from 9.30am to 3.30pm with lunch included.

“This seminar will be a fantastic opportunity for migrant and minority ethnic women, living both North and South, to come together to celebrate the richness of our diversity and explore some of the challenges we share,” said Francine Blaché Breen, BIC Project Community Development and Training Officer.

“Women on both sides of the border face many of the same issues in situations where their gender, migration status, and ethnicity intersect. This is a very timely event considering the uncertainty in relation to the border, and I urge women from all communities to contact us to book a place.”

The seminar will feature a number of speakers plus strategic planning amongst participants to address the issues raised. Discussion topics will include border-related issues such as Brexit and visas; experiences with An Garda Síochána and the PSNI; issues arising from ethnicity, religion, class, and culture; domestic violence; and housing. The BIC Project is a collaboration between Intercultural Donegal, formerly Donegal Intercultural Platform, and Donegal Travellers Project.

Like other projects in Donegal County Council’s €5.5m PEACE IV Action Plan, BIC is designed to promote a society where cultural diversity is celebrated and where people from different backgrounds and traditions can enjoy living, learning, and socialising together.

For more information about the Women, Culture, and Crossing the Borders seminar or to book a place, either send an email with your name and phone number to BIC Project Worker Caoimhe Sweeney at caoimhe.bicproject@gmail.com or on 086 858 0298.