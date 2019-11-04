Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, November 4

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Eamon McNulty, Main Street, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred of Eamon McNulty, Main Street, Stranorlar.

His remains are reposing at his home at Main Street, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, November 6 at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards at St. Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

House is strictly private at the request of the deceased

Tony Boyle, 115 Ard Patrick, Glenties

The death has taken place of Tony Boyle, 115 Ard Patrick, Glenties.

His remains will repose at his sister Margaret O’Kane’s residence at Narin, Portnoo from 11am on Monday until 10pm.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St Connel’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o James McGuinness Funeral Director, Main Street, Glenties or any family member

Angus Stewart, The Roughan, Lifford

The death occurred on Sunday at Letterkenny University Hospital of Angus Stewart, The Roughan, Lifford and formerly of Glensmoile, Lifford.

Beloved husband of Anne, much loved father of Catherine, Hugo, Andy and Dermot and brother of Patrick, Tommy, Michael, Jean, Kathleen and the late Hugo.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, November 6 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Margaret (Peggy) Kelly, Railway Road, Killygordon

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Margaret (Peggy) Kelly, Railway Road, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, November 5 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Active Age C.A.K.E. Centre, Killygordon, care of any family member.

Family time please from 11am until 11pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Billy Campbell, late of 40, Ashleigh Court, Castlederg and formerly of Alt-Upper, Castlefin

The sudden death has occurred of Billy Campbell, late of 40, Ashleigh Court, Castlederg and formerly of Alt-Upper, Castlefin.

Billy’s remains will repose at his late home from 11am on Monday.

Funeral from his late home on Tuesday at 1.30pm for Service at 2om in Alt Presbyterian Church.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Joseph Flynn, Drimnagh, Dublin and Bundoran

The death has occurred of Joseph Flynn, Drimnagh, Dublin and Bundoran.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Monday from 4pm to 8pm, with family in attendance. Funeral service on Tuesday afternoon at 2pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, followed by cremation.

Family flowers only please.

Mary Lorinyenko, The Heeney’s, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Mary Lorinyenko, The Heeney’s, Donegal town.

Remains reposed in Donegal Community Hospital Chapel on Sunday and were removed on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital patient comfort fund, care of Faulkner Funeral Directors.

Tony Reddin, ex Foyle Taxi driver, Drumacross, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at his residence of Tony Reddin, ex Foyle Taxi driver, Drumacross, Burnfoot.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Monday, November 4 leaving his home at 11.15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice and The Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Patricia McCreevy (née Byrne) Portmarnock, Dublin and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Patricia McCreevy (née Byrne) Portmarnock, Dublin and Arranmore Island.

Remains reposed at her daughter Paula's home in Swords on Sunday afternoon.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Anne's Church, Portmarnock arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip, Co. Kildare.

