Student in critical condition following kayaking incident understood to be from Donegal

One of two University of Limerick students rescued by emergency services after getting into difficulty while kayaking this weekend in Co Kerry is understood to be from Ballyshannon in Co Donegal.

The 20-year-old female is said to be in a “critical condition” while a 21-year-old male, also rescued from the river, is said to be “stable”.

They were rescued by members of a HSE-coordinated rescue on Saturday, November 2 around 3pm.

The pair, who are both members of UL’s kayaking club, reportedly got into difficulty when their kayaks upturned in a river near the Caragh lake in a remote location in Glencar, Killarney due to rough waters.

The female kayaker was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry, while the male was taken to the same hospital via ambulance.

It is understood they were among a group of 20 others kayaking on the river.