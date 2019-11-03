St Nauls survive late rally to seal Ulster semi-final spot

St Nauls are through to the last four in the Ulster Intermediate Championship after their win in Corrigan Park against Antrim champions St James, Aldergrove.

St Nauls . . . 2-10

St James . . . 1-10

In the end it was comfortable enough, although the Antrim side did have a late spurt which cut a six point lead in half.

But the Parish of Inver boys had the work done with goals either side of half-time doing the trick. Peadar Mogan was their stand-out player on the day with an impressive second quarter in which he hitg 1-3.

NERVY OPENING

There was a nervy opening for the Donegal side although they did get the first point, Stephen Griffin on the board on two minutes pointing a free after Stuart Johnston was fouled.

Gerard Mallon equalised immediately as St Nauls found that the Antrim champions were getting through the middle very easily.

They had a warning on 10 minutes when corner-back Chris O'Kane got through but fired wide. Three mintues later, however, the Antrim champions had the ball in the Nauls net. Seamus McGarry was going for a point but his shot was half-blocked and somehow found its way to the net off a post with Gavin Mulreaney wronffooted.

Peadar Mogan and Stephen Griffin pulled St Nauls back within a point but Seamus McGarry lofted another point from distance to leave his side 1-2 to 0-3 ahead.

But gradually St Nauls began to get a grip with Barry Griffin and Shane Conneely probing and Peadar Mogan and Stuart Johnston driving forward.

Mogan hit a free and then pointed from play to level matters on 25 minutes and although Ronan Hanna put Naomh Seamus back in front, the momentum was with St Nauls and especially Mogan.

He set up Stuart Johnston to point and then John Rose came forward to put St Nauls in front again. From the kick-out Peadar Mogan pounced and fired to the corner of the net for a 1-7 to 1-3 half-time lead. To add to Naomh Seamus's woes they had half-forward Kian Jones sent off for two yellows.

While Fearghal Burke had the opening point of the second half for the home side, Daniel Brennan struck for the second St Nauls goal a minute later. He picked up the ball with a delightful chip and slid the ball into the empty net.

However, it was a bittersweet few minutes for Brennan because three minutes later he was on the sideline. It looked as if he was being black carded, but in remonstrating with the referee, he was shown red and is likely to miss the semi-final.

They had lost Ian Campbell to a black card just two minutes into the new half also.

But it didn't affect the game as St Nauls kept their noses in front with points from Barry Griffin and Stephen Griffin (free) to points from Conor Morris and Seamus McGarry for the home side.

Stephen Griffin landed another free on 47 minutes to put six between them - 2-9 to 1-6 - but they then had to withstand a late St James rally as McGarry hit four points, but Stephen Griffin eased worries two minutes from the end with a free after brother Barry was fouled.

Scorers - St Nauls: Peadar Mogan 1-3,1f; Stephen Griffin 0-4,4f; Daniel Brennan 1-0; Barry Griffin, Stuart Johnston, John Rose 0-1 each

St James: Seamus McGarry 1-5,3f; Fearghal Burke (f), Ronan Hanna, Conor Morris, Gerard Mallon, Corey Fogarty 0-1 each.

ST NAULS: Gavin Mulreaney; Caolan Gaffney, Brendan McCole, John Rose; Martin Breslin, Conor McBrearty, Michael Coughlan; Lee McBrearty, Daniel Brennan; Ian Campbell, Stuart Johnston, Peadar Mogan; Stephen Griffin, Barry Griffin, Shane Conneely. Subs: Dermot Gallagher for Campbell bcard 32; Daniel Gallagher for Gaffney 39; Kevin Lowther for M Breslin 55; Danny McDyre for L McBrearty 60

NAOMH SEAMUS: Shane O'Neill; Paul Cushley, Ferdia Carson, Chris O'Kane; Declan Gough, Chris McVeigh, Oisin Graham; Ryan Owens, Brian McQuillan; Kian Jones, Fearghal Burke, Ronan Hanna; Conor Morris, Gerard Mallon, Seamus McGarry. Subs: Corey Fogarty for F Carson 36; Ronan Wilkinson for Hanna 50.

REFEREE: Kevin Faloon (Armagh)