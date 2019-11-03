Financial backing for Donegal Airport is vital to its survival

To consider removing the (Public Service Obligation (PSO) from Donegal Airport would effectively be the same as signing its closure order, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has stated in what he describes as a “robust” submission on public consultation for Donegal Airport and the retention of the Public Service Obligation.

He warns that without the Public Service Obligation (PSO) Donegal Airport would struggle to survive, adding that Donegal will become a frontier county within a frontier state of the EU due to our border with Northern Ireland.

Defending the critical importance of the Public Service Obligation (PSO) to the overall future of the airport and its importance to the county and overall region he stated the airport plays a vital role in the socio-economic life of Donegal.

“To consider removing the PSO from Donegal Airport would effectively be the same as signing its closure order. The success of the airport at present is built on the PSO, and we have seen numbers at the airport grow continuously over the past decade added Pat the Cope,” he stated.

In his submission he made the case for the further expansion of the airport in the years ahead, but this was based on the principle that the airport is sub-vented into the future by way of the PSO. He also stressed that the current PSO for Donegal Airport is in keeping with the general scheme and rules of governing PSO intervention of regional airports as directed by EU Commission rules added Pat the Cope.

“Donegal Airport has a critical role to play in the future and continued development of Co Donegal, but this can only be achieved by the ongoing support of successive Irish Governments through the PSO arrangement. The PSO and the future of Donegal Airport are solely dependent on one another,” Deputy Gallagher added.