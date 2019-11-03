Donegal firm Seamless Aluminium open major new extension

Seamless Aluminium Group, a market leader for aluminium rainwater systems, recently held the official opening of an extension to their manufacturing plant based in Ballyshannon.

The group celebrated at their premises, unveiling a commemorative plaque.

The group have gone from strength to strength since it was established in 1975 by Donal Kelly and his father Denis. The company started off as quite a modest organisation supplying both Seamless Aluminium gutters and concrete building products in the North West of Ireland, and as the years progressed developed into a highly competitive and cutting edge market leader supplying products throughout Ireland and across the UK.

“Over the last forty years, Seamless Aluminium has remained strong throughout the many changes in the economic climate,” said Donal, Managing Director and founder. “I attribute our success to two things. First: The continued loyalty and support from our customers and staff over the years, we have been extremely lucky to have worked with and to have employed a highly focused, skilled and continuously dedicated team. Second: Our focus on technology and innovation has allowed us to remain highly competitive.

“ Becoming a market leader in today’s economic climate has not been easy but by remaining diverse and innovative we have achieved on going success.”

Success

This success has allowed the group to build and invest in a 70,000 sq ft manufacturing plant, high tech production machinery including a state of the art digitally controlled electrostatic powder coat paint line and pre-treatment plant, and an array of machinery to achieve the group’s main unique selling point – bespoke, unique and high quality systems.

The ever-growing demand for their rainwater systems has also encouraged the company to invest in a dedicated sales team based in the UK in order to accommodate customer needs and allow them to continue to expand their UK market. In terms of Brexit, many strategies have been put in place over the past number of years.

The extension to their manufacturing plant being one of them, as well as investment in a larger warehouse for their UK premises. Uncertainty of the future has left the company no choice but to put all necessary measures in place.

The company has earned industry recognition as a trend setting and innovative organisation and have high expectations for growth in the future.

With such a large selection of high quality product ranges and continued investment in innovative techniques the future looks promising for all at Seamless Aluminium Group.